Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $187.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

