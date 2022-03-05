hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 12,490 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.
hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)
