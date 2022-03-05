Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

