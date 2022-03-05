Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

HRZN stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

