Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.98.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.46 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

