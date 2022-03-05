Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.98.
Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.46 million.
