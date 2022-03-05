Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,368 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

