Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Short Interest Update

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $72,570,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,237,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after buying an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.