Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes Sells 3,297 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMHC. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 262,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 270.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,683,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

