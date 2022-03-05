Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to post $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.75. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 329,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,514. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.