Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,487. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after buying an additional 4,082,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

