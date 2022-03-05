Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $32,000 in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

