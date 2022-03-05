Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,629 shares of company stock worth $525,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

