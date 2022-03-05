IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$11.33 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. IBI Group has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBIBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

