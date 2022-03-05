iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Timothy Norris Irish Buys 5,500 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ICAD stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.44.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.
