IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

