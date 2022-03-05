IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 424 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $235.81 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

