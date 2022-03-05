IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $838.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $952.53 and its 200 day moving average is $924.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.