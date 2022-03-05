IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.