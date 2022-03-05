Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,753. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

