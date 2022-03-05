Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,753. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.