Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,122.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

