imbrex (REX) Market Capitalization Reaches $106,981.48

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

