Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$58.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.58.

IMO opened at C$58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.63 and a 12 month high of C$58.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.05.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

