Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

