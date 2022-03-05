indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee Sells 2,136 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CTO Scott David Kee sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $16,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,954,583.80.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.