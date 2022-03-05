Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.73. 102,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,975. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.30.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
