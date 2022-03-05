Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.73. 102,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,975. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

