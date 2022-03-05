Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $64.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. 5,120,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.