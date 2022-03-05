Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $64.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IR traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. 5,120,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.