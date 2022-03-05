INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 165,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,783. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.58. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

