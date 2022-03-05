Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

