Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

INO stock remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,236. The firm has a market cap of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.