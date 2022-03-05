Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.