Insider Buying: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) CEO Cameron Durrant purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.