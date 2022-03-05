Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $175,900.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $534.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.