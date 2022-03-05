Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $20,074.50 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $20,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Alden Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 25th, Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49.

Avista stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after buying an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2,016.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avista by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

