Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $10,405.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FDP opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

