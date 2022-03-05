Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CAO Sells $60,546.85 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

