Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells $44,790.57 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

