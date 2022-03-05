Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells $70,240.32 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.