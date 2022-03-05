Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells $70,240.32 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

