Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Installed Building Products worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after buying an additional 268,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

