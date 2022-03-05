InsurAce Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. InsurAce has a market cap of $19.99 million and $3.02 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.88 or 0.06708865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.18 or 0.99821306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

