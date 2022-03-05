Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

