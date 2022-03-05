Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

TILE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Interface by 24.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

