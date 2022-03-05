International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

