International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.10. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 36,982 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$22.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

In other news, insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

