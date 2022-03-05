InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPVIU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at about $174,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

