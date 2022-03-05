Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $70.73.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $10,965,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

