IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 950.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
