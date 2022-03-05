IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 950.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

