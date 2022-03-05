Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

