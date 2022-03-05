Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BSMP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $26.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
