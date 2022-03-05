Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BSMP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000.

