Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE IHIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,025. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

