Invesco Ltd. Acquires 221,297 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Concrete Pumping worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 89.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 918,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 86.8% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 411,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

